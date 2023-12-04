Cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the beginning of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The auctions for the 2024 season will be held on December 19 in Dubai and the excitement among the fans is increasing day-by-day. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings gave a huge to their fans as they have retained their skipper MS Dhoni, confirming his participation in the tournament. Dhoni, who has successfully led CSK to five IPL titles, is widely popular not only for his style of cricket but also for his calm and composed nature.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, where the former India skipper was seen celebrating one of his friends birthday.

In the video, the friend was seen cutting the cake, along with Dhoni and two other people enjoying the celebration.

As the mini auctions are approaching, CSK will look to strengthen their squad as they look to fill voild left by Ben Stokes (released) and Ambati Rayudu (retired).

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has revealed what he thinks could be CSK strategy at the mini-auction.

Chopra feels CSK might target New Zealand all-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell to replace Stokes in the squad.

"They will need an all-rounder. It could be Rachin Ravindra in place of Ben Stokes, or they might look towards Daryl Mitchell. This team might not need spinners because they have Ravindra Jadeja, Prashant Solanki, Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner. They will be able to manage with them," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

As far as Rayudu's replacement is concerned, someone like Manish Pandey or Karun Nair might be a good option for the franchise, according to Chopra.

"In the batting department, they might need one more Indian batter in place of Ambati Rayudu. Let's not put it past MS Dhoni. If you are unable to do anything, go to him and he will get it done. So Manish Pandey or Karun Nair, they might go to the team of yellow in the auction," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)