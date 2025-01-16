Team India pacer spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has rubbished reports claiming that he has been advised for bed rest ahead of the Champions Trophy. Earlier on Wednesday, the Times of India (TOI) reported that Bumrah has been advised to rest at home, raising doubts over his participation in the Champions Trophy, which will get underway on February 19. The report also claimed that Bumrah will have to report to BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, but the date of his check-in couldn't be confirmed.

However, the pacer has now opened up on the development, labelling it as fake news.

"I know fake news is easy to spread but this made me laugh. Sources unreliable," Bumrah posted on X, with a couple of laughing emojis.

I know fake news is easy to spread but this made me laugh. Sources unreliable https://t.co/nEizLdES2h — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) January 15, 2025

Meanwhile, Bumrah suffered an injury scare during the series-deciding fifth Test against Australia in Sydney last week. He did not bowl in Australia's second innings as India lost the game and conceded the series 1-3.

However, Bumrah ended the series with 32 wickets, the most by any player, and was named Player of the Series. India won their only game of the tour under his leadership after captain Rohit Sharma decided to skip the series-opener in Perth.

Bumrah, the top-ranked Test bowler, was also awarded the ICC Player of the Month award for December 2024. His memorable year on the international stage drew to a close with more outstanding efforts in Australia, taking 22 wickets in December's three Tests at an average of 14.22.

Bumrah will be hoping for continued success in the coming weeks, where he is nominated for two of the top honours in the ICC Awards 2024 - the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year Award and the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.

(With IANS Inputs)