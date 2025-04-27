With a knock of 76 not-out and 70 in the last two matches for Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has turned around the fortunes, not just his own but also his team's, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The talismanic batter is one of the biggest reasons why MI have registered four wins in a row in the 18th edition of the campaign. Ahead of MI's high-profile showdown against the Lucknow Super Giants, the franchise's mentor Kieron Pollard decided to remind reporters in the press conference of what he had said about Rohit during the early phases of the campaign.

"If my memory serves me right again, the start of this competition, that question was different, and I said, sitting right here, we are also going to be singing his praises, and for us we always had that belief that he's going to come good and I just want to continue to urge you guys at times to give guys the opportunity," Pollard said in the press conference, ahead of the LSG encounter.

"There are dips, there's little confidence, but for someone who has played the sport for a long time, you have these moments, and sometimes you just need that extra support from people."

"So now we're singing his praises," the former West Indies all-rounder asserted.

With four consecutive wins, Mumbai have given their playoffs qualification hopes a big boost. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, etc. have truly stepped up to deliver. Pollard, however, is keen to focus on the entire unit rather than individuals.

"We're all very happy in the Mumbai dressing room. We're happy at the start as well, knowing that it's going to happen and long may it continue so that the headlines are going to be about that."

"But you know, for us in our entire batting unit we look for guys to perform at different junctures in the tournament. So now, guys are stepping up. Other guys haven't got an opportunity, and it's sort of working well, so we're very happy. So we're not going to individualise it and just speak about Rohit and Suryakumar, the other batters who have contributed as well to winning and the manner which we are in the tournament at this present time," said Pollard.