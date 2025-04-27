The stage is set. The fans are ready to witness the mouth-watering battle of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitely stadium. As the IPL 2025 has entered the 'revenge week', this match will be a perfect opportunity for RCB to settle scores with DC and earn the crucial two points. Moreover, this match will be a visual treat for the fans as the 'Delhi boy' Virat Kohli will be returning to his home and desperately waiting to give a befitting response to KL Rahul's aggressive celebration.

For the unversed, when the two teams clashed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in their previous encounter, KL Rahul guided DC to a six-wicket win. After hitting the match-winning shot, Bengaluru boy Rahul thumped his bat on the ground and made a gesture, signalling that it was his home ground.

Ahead of the upcoming clash, former India and RCB coach Sanjay Bangar stated that Kohli will be eager to give a memorable response to Rahul's celebration.

"I think Virat would do a little bit differently. I think he will show that, 'OK, that pavilion in which you're sitting, it's mine'. Who's the boss? Virat is the boss there," Bangar said.

Kohli and Rahul will headline the battle of anchors while Mitchell Starc versus Josh Hazlewood in the pace department can only add more spice to the contest.

Things can change rather quickly in the IPL but on current form, both DC and RCB are expected to make the play-offs. Two points at the Feroz Shah Kotla will significantly help the winning team in that context.

Kohli remains the biggest draw as he returns to his 'home ground' at the back of five half-centuries in nine games. Four of them have come away from the Chinnaswamy Stadium and despite being in the opposition camp, the Delhi crowd will be hoping the Indian superstar extends his prolific run in the tournament.

Slower surfaces this season has made stroke-making tougher but RCB's leading run-getter Kohli has thrived on that challenge to flourish for his team. Another batter who has done remarkably well under the circumstances is Rahul, who has scored the most runs for Delhi Capitals.

(With PTI inputs)