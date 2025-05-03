Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a crucial IPL 2025 clash on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. While CSK are already out of the playoffs race, RCB have the chance to reclaim top spot with a win in front of their home fans. However, dark clouds loom over the match as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain and thunderstorms alert in the city for the next few days. In case of a washout, both teams will share a point each.

As per Accuweather, the maximum temperature is likely to be calculated at 34 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is expected to remain around 21 degrees Celsius. There is more than 50 per cent chance of rain in the evening, especially during the game window.

Hourly Weather Update of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash:

Bengaluru has experienced incessant rain over the past few days, hampering both RCB and CSK's preparations on the eve of the clash as well.

Virat Kohli batted in the nets, alongside Devdutt Padikkal, for 45 minutes on Friday before rain came down heavily at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Similarly, CSK players too trained for 45 minutes in the afternoon before rain cut short their session.

While a point would still take RCB to the top of the table with 15 points, RCB would see this as missed opportunity to grab both points, considering their recent form.

Currently, RCB are third behing Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, but only on Net Run-Rate. A washout would take them to top with 15 points in 11 matches.

A draw could significantly reduce their chances of a top four finish with three games left to play after this.

The IPL 2025 season has already witnessed a washout with Punjab Kings and KKR sharing a points each last Saturday after rain played spoilsport at the Eden Gardens.