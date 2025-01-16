Left-handed India batter Devdutt Padikkal heads a list of elite Indian cricketers in 50-over cricket, even above ODI great Virat Kohli. Padikkal boasts a sensational statistic that puts him miles clear of Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other greats of the 50-over game. The 24-year-old, who represents Karnataka in domestic cricket, boasts a stunning List A (50-over cricket) batting average of 82.52, well ahead of any other Indian. What makes Padikkal's record even more special is that he has already amassed over 2,000 List A runs at such a high average.

Padikkal has been in glorious form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-over domestic tournament. The left-hander completed his seventh successive half-century in the tournament to take Karnataka to the final, beating Haryana. It is a streak spanning two seasons

In 31 List A innings, Padikkal has scored 2,063 runs, and even boasts a healthy strike rate of over 91.

His ridiculous average puts him above Virat Kohli (57.05), Cheteshwar Pujara (57.01) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (56.80) in the list of Indian batters with the best List A averages.

Legendary Australian all-rounder Michael Bevan boasts the highest List A batting average among players with over 50 innings, and even his 57.86 is no match for Padikkal.

Padikkal made his Test debut in 2024, playing a Test each against England at home and Australia away. He made his T20I debut for India in 2021. However, remarkably, he is yet to be considered for ODI selection.

Given his stunning form, Padikkal could force himself into the conversation for India's ODI setup. However, he isn't expected to make the squad for the Champions Trophy.

Padikkal was snapped up at base price by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.