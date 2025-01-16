Virat Kohli doesn't like to roam around the streets in India, and there's a big reason behind this. On multiple occasions, the Indian cricket team icon has explained how much he fancies staying overseas because of the crazy fan behaviour he has to tolerate in India. Back in Mumbai, Kohli was once again left frustrated by fans who surrounded him for selfies. The cricketer, in a frustrating tone, had to urge the fans to not block his way. A few days ago, a similar incident took place when Kohli was with his wife Anushka.

In a video that has emerged on social media, Virat could be heard telling fans, "Bhai Mera Raasta Mat Roko mera (brothers, don't block my way)". In the video, Kohli was even seen making his way by pushing a fan aside a little as he tried to catch a ferry on his way to Alibaug.

Bhai Mera rasta mat Roko pic.twitter.com/sqWkwDjVxt — TEJASH (@LoyleRohitFan) January 14, 2025

Will Virat Kohli play the Ranji Trophy for Delhi?

There has also been intense debate around Kohli returning to Ranji Trophy to regain red ball form alongside Rohit. Kohli last played in Ranji Trophy in 2012 while Pant featured in the event last in 2017-18.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) naming its star players in the list of probables is the norm but their inclusion in the final squad is subject to their availability.

"They were in the probables before the start of the season as well. But till now there is no clarity on whether they would be available for the next round," a DDCA official told PTI.

"Also, it doesn't make a lot of sense for them to play red ball cricket as India's next Test is only in June. It would be good for the Delhi team but I don't know how playing now will help Kohli and Pant when there is no Test cricket on the horizon," the official added.