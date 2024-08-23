Star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan was denied his double century in the first innings of the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka by Pakistan captain Shan Masood, who declared the innings at 448/6 on Day 2. Rizwan was batting on 171 when Masood decided to call back him and Shaheen Afridi (29) late in the final session at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday. However, Rizwan still managed to script history, ending a 15-year long wait for Pakistan in Test cricket.

For the unversed, Rizwan is the first Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter to score 150 or more since Kamran Akmal against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Rizwan also became the fifth Pakistani batter to score 150+ in a Test innings after Taslif Arim, Imtiaz Ahmed, Rashid Latif and Akmal.

Meanwhile, Rizwan and Saud Shakeel knocked brilliant centuries to guide Pakistan to an imposing 448-6 declared before Bangladesh closed the second day on 27-0.

Rizwan's unbeaten 171 was his Test best and third century in the format while Shakeel's 141 was equally polished as the duo lifted Pakistan from a precarious 16-3 on Wednesday.

Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam was 12 and Zakir Hasan on 11, negotiating 12 overs of pace without any problem as the Rawalpindi stadium pitch has not assisted bowlers as predicted.

Bangladesh had pushed Pakistan on the backfoot on day one but it was Shakeel who repaired the innings with Saim Ayub (56) through a 98-run fourth wicket stand before another 240 runs were added for the next with Rizwan as Pakistan blunted Bangladesh's attack.

Rizwan, who hit three sixes and 11 boundaries in a 239-ball knock, added a quick 44 with Shaheen Shah Afridi who smacked two sixes and a boundary in a blistering 29 not out.

That allowed Pakistan to declare their first innings 78-minutes after tea.

Shakeel said it is too early to give a verdict on the pitch.

"The ball was moving early on (Wednesday) but if you look at Bangladesh's bowling they bowled short of length and had they pitched it up they would have got more success," said Shakeel.

"Let our bowlers bowl tomorrow then we can have a final say on the pitch."

(With AFP Inputs)