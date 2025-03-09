Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Virat Kohli, Injured On Eve Of NZ Clash, Fit To Play?
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score Updates, Champions Trophy Final: India are aiming to beat New Zealand in the final of an ICC event for the very first time.
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Updates, ICC Champions Trophy Final Scorecard© ICC
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates, Champions Trophy 2025 Final: India take on New Zealand in the highly-anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. India have not lost a single game in the tournament so far, and enter the game as firm favourites to lift a record third title. However, India have also never beaten New Zealand in the final of a major ICC event. New Zealand have lost just one game in the tournament - to India in the group stage - but put in a well-rounded display to defeat South Africa in the semi-final. Rohit Sharma will be aiming to become only the second Indian captain to win two ICC titles, but rumours of his retirement also loom large ahead of the big final. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates for India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025 Final LIVE Scorecard, straight from the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai:
- 11:49 (IST)India vs New Zealand Final LIVE: Is Virat Kohli fit?Another thing to keep our eyes peeled on is the availability of Virat Kohli. India's stalwart reportedly suffered a minor knee injury on the eve of the Champions Trophy final. The injury isn't expected to be a major concern, but one can never say for certain.
- 11:44 (IST)
- 11:35 (IST)India vs New Zealand Final LIVE: All eyes on Rohit SharmaAnother big talking point has been the future of Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Lots and lots of talk on whether he would call it a day after the final, stay on as captain till the 2027 World Cup, or hand over captaincy but still continue playing.Don't forget, today he can become only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to win multiple ICC titles.
- 11:23 (IST)India vs New Zealand Final LIVE: Past recordIndia have already played New Zealand once in Champions Trophy 2025, in Dubai. In that game, India could manage a score of only 249, but still won thanks to a superb fifer by mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.In major ICC finals:2000 ICC KnockOut Cup: NZ beat India by 4 wickets2021 World Test C'Ship Final: NZ beat India by 8 wickets
- 11:17 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy Final LIVE: Advantage India?One major talking point heading into the final has been whether India have been given an unfair advantage. India have played all of their games in Dubai, and will play the final there too. Intended to be a neutral venue, the familiarity of conditions may play into India's favour.
- 11:12 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy Final LIVE: Surprise change for India?Could India rotate their XI? It is very unlikely, but one could raise some concerns regarding Kuldeep Yadav's recent form, and he seemed to lack the cutting edge against Australia in the semi. Should Kuldeep be left out, someone like Washington Sundar could get an opportunity. Remember, Washington also adds more batting depth.
- 11:09 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy Final LIVE: New Zealand no pushoversNew Zealand will not be pushovers in the slightest. In fact, India have never beaten New Zealand in the final of a major ICC event. NZ outclassed South Africa in the semis, and have given India the biggest threat so far in this tournament.
- 11:08 (IST)India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy Final LIVE: Flawless IndiaIndia have looked flawless so far in the Champions Trophy 2025. 4 games, 4 wins. All won with relative conviction and class. With the match being held in Dubai, no doubt that India will be the firm favourites heading into the clash.In front of them, the chance to win a record third Champions Trophy title.
- 11:06 (IST)
