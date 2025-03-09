Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma broke into crazy celebration after India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025 final. It was a nervy win despite India chasing a target of 252. India have now won two ICC titles in two years - first the 2024 T20 World Cup and then the 2025 Champions Trophy. Rohit Sharma scored his first half-century in an ICC event final as India chased down the target with one over to spare. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's celebration went viral.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma playing Dandiya with the stumps. pic.twitter.com/I1utuReQp2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 9, 2025

Rohit Kohli playing Dandiya with stumps pic.twitter.com/wW83g7UpZi — Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) March 9, 2025

virat kohli and rohit sharma playing dandiya after winning champions trophy was not in my 2025 bucket list pic.twitter.com/dZsRRCU8Mt — saif (@nightchanges) March 9, 2025

A swift half-century from skipper Rohit Sharma, fine knocks by Shreyas Iyer and fine spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-round India seal their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday. This is India's third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni in 2013.

During the run-chase of 252 runs, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a fine start once again. Rohit was the aggressor against pacers, including 14 runs against Nathan Smith in eighth over, with two fours and a six. India reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs in the powerplay, India was 64/0, with Rohit (49*) and Gill (10*) unbeaten.

Rohit reached his half-century in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes. The Hitman continued collecting boundaries against spinners as India reached the 100-run mark in 17 overs.

The 105-run stand between Rohit and Gill ended with Gill being removed by Mitchell Santner thanks to a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips at covers. Gill was gone for 31 in 50 balls, with a six. India was 105/1 in 18.4 overs.

Michael Bracewell got the big wicket of Virat Kohli for just one run. India was 106/2 in 19.1 overs. Spinners continued to bring Kiwis back in the game, with Rachin Ravindra removing Rohit for 76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. India was 122/3 in 26.1 overs.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched a partnership for India, with Iyer finding some timely boundaries and taking India to the 150-run mark in 32.5 overs.

Kiwis made a comeback as Santner removed Iyer for 48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes, with a fine catch from Rachin near short fine leg. India was 183/4 in 38.4 overs, needing 69 in 69 balls.

KL Rahul and Axar helped India cross the 200-run mark in 40.5 overs. However, India's run-chase encountered another obstacle, with Axar throwing away his wicket for 29 (in 40 balls, with a four and six) to Bracewell with a fine catch by William O'Rourke. India was 203/5 in 41.3 overs.

Hardik and KL brought back India into the equation with some fine strike rotation and odd boundaries, leaving India with 32 runs in 30 balls.

Hardik(18) holed it back to Kyle Jamieson while trying to pull it away. Ravindra Jadeja stuck the winning boundary to seal a memorable win for India.

Earlier, India's spinners put on a stellar show to restrict New Zealand to 251/7 in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai. Despite a late counter-attack from Michael Bracewell, the Blackcaps struggled to accelerate in the middle against India's disciplined bowling attack.

After winning the toss, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner opted to bat first. The Kiwis got off to a flyer, with openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra putting on a strong partnership. They brought up 50 runs inside seven overs before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Young for 15, breaking the opening stand at 57.

Ravindra continued his attacking approach, scoring 37 off 29 balls, including four boundaries and a six, but was cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav as New Zealand found themselves at 69/2 in 10.1 overs. Kane Williamson, who scored a century in the semi-final against South Africa, couldn't make an impact this time, falling to a brilliant caught-and-bowled effort by Kuldeep for just 11.

New Zealand reached 100 in 19.2 overs but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Tom Latham (14) was trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja, while Glenn Phillips (34) was bowled by Chakravarthy, leaving the Kiwis at 165/5 in 37.5 overs.

Daryl Mitchell played the anchor role, scoring a patient 63 off 101 deliveries before falling to Mohammed Shami in the 46th over. Shami, despite being expensive (1/74 in 9 overs), claimed his ninth wicket of the tournament. Skipper Santner (8) was run out by Virat Kohli, adding to New Zealand's troubles.

However, Michael Bracewell's unbeaten 53 off 40 deliveries, featuring three fours and two sixes, provided a late flourish, ensuring New Zealand reached a competitive total of 251/7.

India's spinners were the key architects of the bowling performance. Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) were the standout performers, while Jadeja (1/30) and Axar Patel (0/29 in 8 overs) kept the pressure on with their economical spells.

With 252 runs required for victory, India will look to capitalize on the slow conditions and chase down the target to secure their third ICC Champions Trophy title.

With ANI inputs