India captain and batter Rohit Sharma perfectly played his role as the side edged past New Zealand to register a thrilling four-wicket win in the final of Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday. Chasing 252, India reached home in 49 overs after some late jitters. It was Rohit's solid 76 off 83 balls at the start of the chase that always kept India a bit ahead despite New Zealand making comebacks at regular intervals. The chase got tight towards the end but India held their nerves well to emerge victorious in the game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rohit was named the Player of the Match.

After the game, captain Rohit thanked the fans for their ultimate support despite India playing their matches outside home. Notably, India played all their matches of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium after refusing to tour hosts Pakistan due to political tensions.

"I want to appreciate everyone who came out and supported us. The crowd here has been magnificent, it is not our home ground but they made our home ground. The number of people that came here to watch us play, to give them that win was satsifying," said Rohit after India's win in the summit clash.

Rohit's combative 76 backed up a potent spin bowling display as India beat New Zealand to win a record third Champions Trophy title.

Chasing 252 to win, India got off to a fast start through their captain's first half-century of the tournament before KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 34 to help seal victory with six balls to spare in the final in Dubai.

India added to their trophies in 2002 and 2013 to go past Australia, who have two titles.

The world number one ODI team, India finished unbeaten in the eight-nation tournament played in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

In a battle of spin on a sluggish Dubai pitch, New Zealand's bowlers put India in trouble at 203-5 with Rohit and Shreyas Iyer, who hit 48, back in the pavilion.

But Rahul kept calm and along with Hardik Pandya (18) and Ravindra Jadeja, who hit the winning boundary, steered the team home to loud cheers from a largely Indian crowd in a sea of blue.

(With AFP Inputs)