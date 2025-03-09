After losing 11 coin-tosses in a row, Rohit Sharma arrives into the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday, not knowing whether the streak would end. Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, however, wants Rohit to make it 12 toss losses in a row, backing New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner to decide how the game would start at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The strange remarks come from Ashwin as he feels India would be in a much better position mentally if skipper Rohit loses the toss again.

"In my opinion, India shouldn't aim to win the toss. I'd say let them lose it, allowing New Zealand to choose what they want to do. It could put India in a tricky spot. All in all, India would be comfortable either way since they've successfully defended and chased before," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

As for his prediction, Ashwin feels the game is going to be quite tightly contested, with India only carrying a slight advantage, having already beaten the Kiwis once in this tournament.

"Personally, I'd say it's about 54-46 in favor of India. While New Zealand's bowlers have caused India trouble in the past, they're still a very strong team," he added.

Ashwin also shared his views on some intriguing contests for the final. For the recently-retired spin-bowling all-rounder, the Kane Williamson vs Ravindra Jadeja battles top everything.

"If you are a cricket connoisseur, then Kane Williamson vs. Ravindra Jadeja is the most fascinating battle. While facing Jadeja, Kane Williamson moves towards the leg stump because he knows Jaddu is troubling him. Sometimes, he steps out and plays the chip shot over the bowler or extra cover," he said.

"He even tries to play the cut shot on the back foot. It's a cat-and-mouse situation. Kane Williamson wants to get on top of Jadeja. On the other hand, Jaddu too varies his length and speed. They are like Tom and Jerry in the middle. This contest can decide the outcome of the game. It's a fascinating contest between Kane Williamson and Ravindra Jadeja," he added.

"Jaddu is quicker than an usual left-arm spinner. It is difficult to play the cut shot against Jaddu and literally impossible to sweep him. Yes, you can play the slog sweep, but you can't play the traditional sweep against Jadeja."

"Jaddu's advantage over Kane Williamson is that he never bowls slow against Kane Williamson and he also gets turn. It is because of his lovely release, high release point, and the revolution he puts on the ball," he added.