In times where the focus should be on the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand, the chatter around an apparent 'advantage' that Rohit Sharma's men enjoyed by playing all of their games in Dubai hasn't died down. Allegations continue to come thick and heavy, forcing even head coach Gautam Gambhir to ask some difficult questions in the press conferences. While there's no denying the logistical ease India enjoyed by being stationed in one city for the entire duration of the Champions Trophy, there's more before it can be called an 'advantage'.

While a defeat in the Champions Trophy final for India would understandably be a great sense of relief to rivals, especially South Africa's David Miller who publicly said that he would be supporting the Kiwis in the title-showdown, a victory for Rohit's boys could lead to another round of 'advantage' row.

Theories, perceptions and point of views on the topic are bound to differ but what is important to know are the 'facts' behind the model that was duly accepted by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council after the Board of Control for Cricket in India refused to send its team across the border.

The Champions Trophy was seen as the platform that had the potential to revive international cricket in Pakistan. The PCB was reportedly set to receive US$6 million from the ICC in hosting fees, but the potential threat of India pulling out of the tournament threatened that.

Pakistan only had two options, either to host the entire tournament in the country without India or accept a hybrid model that would see the Indian team playing its matches at a neutral venue. To minimize logistical headache, Dubai was chosen as the sole venue outside Pakistan. In the process, Pakistan ensured that it earns almost all of the hosting fee that was earmarked by the ICC for the event.

The other option - to go ahead without India - could have had severe financial implications.

Gambhir Blasts 'Cribbers'

As part of the schedule drama, both South Africa and Australia had to fly to Dubai for the potential semi-final against India, though only one of the teams was to play against India in the city. Proteas batter Miller ensured he called out the unfair schedule rules that were imposed on his team by the ICC.

"It's only an hour and 40 minute flight, but the fact that we had to do that was not ideal," Miller said following Wednesday's semi-final loss to New Zealand. "We got to Dubai at 4pm, and at 7.30am we had to come back. It's not like we flew five hours, and we had enough time to recover and recuperate, but it was not an ideal situation still."

Several former England players have since called out how poorly the schedule of the Champions Trophy was structured, giving India an 'undue advantage'.

"It's embarrassing. It really is embarrassing," former England player and coach David Lloyd said this week.

"This is one of the highest, most important events in world cricket, and the arrangements of playing are farcical. It's laughable that you have to do that. Words fail me.

"It is just nonsense. I really don't know how else to describe it. This is a world event. Teams are going from here to there - you might play, or you might not - so you'll have to go back."

India head coach Gautam Gambhir, however, answered the questions over 'advantage' in his typical self, labelling those raising questions 'perpetual cribbers'.

"Some people are just perpetual cribbers, man. They've got to grow up."

"It definitely helped us, because we know the conditions and the behaviour of the pitch," Indian bowler Mohammed Shami confessed following Tuesday's semi-final victory over Australia.

"It is a plus point that you are playing all the matches at one venue."