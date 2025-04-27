Lucknow Super Giants' 156.7 kmph pace sensation Mayank Yadav took the perfect revenge after getting hit for two massive sixes by Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma on Sunday. Mayank returned to the LSG playing XI after a prolonged absence due to injury and was handed the ball on the very first over. While the first over was not that eventful, Rohit targeted Mayank in the third over of the innings as he slammed two big sixes off consecutive deliveries. However, Mayank came back brilliantly as Rohit completely miscued his shot two balls later and was caught by Prince Yadav at short third.

Rohit Sharma against Mayank Yadav..!!



- 6,6,0,0,W



After back to back sixes from Rohit Sharma, Mayank gets him in the same over.#LSGvMI #MIvLSG pic.twitter.com/HHUg4T8iJo — Kashif (@cricstate) April 27, 2025

Coming to the match, LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field.

Mayank Yadav strikes gold!



Sends Rohit Sharma back early pic.twitter.com/O4c6o7lA5u — Rio (@CricRio6) April 27, 2025

"We are bowling first. In a day game, you want to utilise the surface. We are in a good space, and personally, it's easier to put the team ahead, which makes it easier. Eventually, you want to play good cricket and take every day as your first day. One change. Shardul is out, and Mayank Yadav is in."

MI captain Hardik said that they also wanted to bowl and named the two changes in their team.

"We were planning to bowl, but looking at the heat, we don't mind batting as well. It's about adapting and not thinking too much about the heat. The ESA game has always been very special, the initiative by Ambani has been very special, and it gives us added motivation. Let's give them (the children) a good show. The momentum always helps, but in IPL every game matters and do the right things. Two changes for us. Karn Sharma comes in for Mitch Santner. Corbin Bosch makes his debut as well."