As the talks over Rohit Sharma's potential retirement surround India's Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, certain reports have highlighted what could be in store for cricket fans all across the world on Sunday. Rohit didn't even attend the press conference on the eve of the Champions Trophy final, deciding to send vice-captain Shubman Gill instead. The move further intensified the rumours, though Gill confirmed that no such discussion has taken place, yet. When former India captain Sourav Ganguly was asked about his views on the subject, he shut down the topic.

Ganguly, in a chat with India Today, said that Rohit's future shouldn't even be a matter of discussion ahead of the final. Considering how well he played in last year's T20 World Cup and the intent he has shown in the ongoing Champions Trophy, he remains the right man to lead the national team.

"Why is there talk of Rohit Sharma's retirement? Why is this even a question? He won the World Cup just a few months ago. I don't know what the selectors are thinking, but Rohit is playing very well. India is far better than New Zealand. India played in the 2023 World Cup finals, won the 2024 T20 World Cup, and they are still unbeaten in this Champions Trophy. The same team will play," Ganguly said.

As for the final, Ganguly strongly feels that India are the absolute favourites to beat the Kiwis in the final and clinch the trophy. The form of Indian batters - Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, etc. - has instilled plenty of belief in Ganguly ahead of the final.

"India is the favourite. India is in good form. Everyone is in very good form. Virat Kohli is there, Shubman Gill is there, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul - everyone is in good shape. It will be a good match. India's bowling lineup is very good. Anyone can win, anyone can lose," Ganguly said.

A report in PTI head earlier said that the national selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar is scheduled to have a chat on the topic with Rohit after the conclusion of the tournament.