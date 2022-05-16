No fan can forget the India-Pakistan clash in the 2003 World Cup where the Sourav Ganguly-led side emerged triumphant in a thrilling clash. Chasing 274, Sachin Tendulkar was in sublime form and he scored 98 to take India over the line by six wickets with 28 balls to spare. Tendulkar, along with Kaif, had put on 102 runs for the third wicket, and they ensured India remain ahead of the asking rate. In the end, it was Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh who took India over the line.

During the match, Pakistan had a chance of dismissing Tendulkar, but Abdul Razzaq failed to catch the ball at mid-off, leaving Wasim Akram miffed. Kaif has now opened up on the incident, revealing Razzaq was not standing at mid-off, and was too close to the bowler.

"The atmosphere of that India-Pakistan match was just something else. The fans had come in great numbers to watch enthralling cricket. If Razzaq had taken Tendulkar's catch at mid-off, the match could have been very tight. I remember Wasim Akram being angry at him for standing so far up. He was literally standing next to the bowler instead of proper mid-off," Kaif said while speaking to Shoaib Akhtar on Sportskeeda.

"Sachin was batting very well. My role was to support him and stay with him. I was told to build a partnership with Sachin and, if he is attacking, just stay there. I fulfilled that role," he further said.

In the match against Pakistan, Kaif scored 35 runs off 60 balls and he was finally sent back to the pavilion by Shahid Afridi in the 22nd over of the game.

In that particular edition of the World Cup, India had made it to the final. In the summit clash, Australia defeated India.