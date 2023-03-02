Karachi Kings pacer Mohammad Amir was in sublime form during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday. Despite his team falling short in the end, Amir got the ball rolling with three wickets in the powerplay. He dismissed Zalmi openers Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam in the first over, before also getting the better of youngster Saim Ayyub in the third over. Amir gave Haris his marching orders with a toe-crushing yorker, also leaving the Pakistan star injured.

He then dismissed Babar in a similar fashion to put Karachi Kings in control of the proceedings. Amir deceived both batters with in-swinging yorkers.

Amir returned figures of 4/26, but couldn't stop Zalmi from posting a strong total on the board.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (56 not out), Hasebullah Khan (50) and Rovman Powell (64) slammed half-centuries as Zalmi reached 197/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Matthew Wade gave Karachi a flying start in the chase. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter 53 off 41 balls, before being castled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Wade's dismissal sparked a batting collapse as Karachi were reduced to 122/8 at one stage.

Captain Imad Wasim, however, put on a strong rearguard, slamming 57 off just 30 deliveries and took his team closer to the target.

In the end, Zalmi won the game by 24 runs, with Azmatullah Omarzai and Aamer Jamal bagging three wickets each.

With the win, Zalmi moved up to fourth in the points table with three wins so far in six games.

On Thursday, defending champions Lahore Qalandars will square off against Quetta Gladiators at home.



