Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has opened up on his viral rant criticising wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant after the latter's dismissal on Day 3 of the 4th Test in Melbourne. On Saturday, Pant went across and attempted to scoop Scott Boland to fine leg, only to get a big leading edge for Nathan Lyon to complete a simple catch at deep third man. Gavaskar, who was on commentary duty for ABC Sport, lost his cool at Pant, saying that the wicketkeeper let the team down by throwing his wicket away when India needed him the most.

Just a day after a video of him cricising Pant had gone viral on social media, Gavaskar has now clarified his remarks. The legendary batter said he is extremely passionate about Indian cricket, even though he retired from cricket more than three decades back.

"Honestly, this game has made me. Indian cricket has made me. So when I see somebody as talented as Rishabh Pant play that shot ....and I had no problems with the first shot he played. The reason why I got upset was the ego took over for the next ball. I've just been hit in the midriff attempting a similar shot. I'm gonna show the bowler who's the boss. Test cricket is not easy," said Gavaskar.

"When he got out and got out at the other end ...and I was always saying that they have got two fielders there in the deep. And this is a big ground it's not easy to hit the sixes. You've got the fielders in the catching position. Deep square leg and deep fine leg. But when he got caught at third man with the edge. I've seen him play some fabulous innings, Rishabh Pant. But here in Australia, I get the impression he thinks that's the only way he's going to score runs here. He's stepping down the pitch and lofting the ball and getting a boundary,," he added.

"But that's not always the way he scored runs in the past. He has, of course, played those shots, and those have been outrageously good. But it looks like he's doing that ... I've seen him play the cover drive along the ground very well. The square cut, the pull shot he plays so well, the flick off the pads. Everything he's got," he added.

Speaking further, Gavaskar said, "Yes, if he had connected and it had gone for a 6, I would've applauded the shot as well. But there you are, you get out, and it's a fine line with the bat between being carefree and careless. And I thought he crossed that line."