Legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels India have missed an opportunity by allowing Australia's lower order to add valuable runs, making it difficult for the visitors to win the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Australia, who were struggling at 156 for 8, finished the fourth day at 228 for 9, taking their lead to 333 and setting up an intriguing final day. "I think it was a missed opportunity because till tea time certainly it was India's day, and after tea time, (Pat) Cummins, (Nathan) Lyon, and (Scott) Boland really frustrated the Indian bowlers. At the end of the day, having got a lead of 333, it does make it a little difficult for India to win this game," Gavaskar told India Today.

Australia's number 8, 10, and 11 batters consumed nearly 35 overs, with Cummins (41 off 90 balls), Lyon (41 off 54 balls), and Boland (10 off 65 balls) contributing to the team's second-innings total.

"...even if half of those runs were saved and Australia had been dismissed for 60 runs less, then we're talking about chasing 260-270. Plus, we would have started to bat at the end of the play today, maybe we would have batted for an hour and got maybe 30-40 for hopefully no loss," Gavaskar continued.

"...we just have to concentrate and hope that the last wicket India takes very quickly because I don't think Australia is now going to declare so soon. Right now, they would want to make sure that they bat India out of the game. If they bat India out of the game, then they can put attacking fielders to try and win the game." Asked if India can still win, Gavaskar said: "If you go back to what happened in 2021, we chased down 329 on the last day at the Gabba. So it's possible, we've got to get off to a flying start, we get off to a start like Virender Sehwag did then... the start is going to be very crucial." Gavaskar emphasised that India shouldn't focus too far ahead on the target and should plan the chase according to the hours. He added that skipper Rohit Sharma's role in providing a solid start will be key.

"This is such a situation where he can actually give the team a fabulous start, just like Sehwag did in that chase in 2008 against England when India chased down 387. He made it easy for the Indian batters. So clearly, I think a good start like I said would be absolutely a godsend."

Bumrah: A Rare Breed

Once again, it was Jasprit Bumrah (4/53 in 17 overs) who stunned the hosts with a dream spell, and Gavaskar described him as a "rare breed".

Advertisement

"I think fast bowling is probably the most difficult of cricketing arts, and to be able to do that and bowl so many overs right throughout the series just tells you how dedicated he is to Indian cricket. So just the fact that he's a very genial fast bowler, I mean that's a rare breed," Gavaskar said.

"There is no support for him, so the poor chap has to shoulder the burden. Siraj bowled well today, but otherwise, he's literally fighting a lone battle with the ball for India."

Gavaskar opens up about his 'stupid' comment of Pant

On Sunday, Gavaskar criticised Rishabh Pant for playing a "stupid" shot in a crucial situation. He explained that he was upset because Pant's ego seemed to have taken over.

Advertisement

"When I see somebody as talented as Rishabh Pant play that shot; I had no problems with that first shot which (he) played and missed. The reason I got upset was that ego took over for the next ball," Gavaskar told ABC Sport.

"I've just been hit in the midriff for attempting a similar shot. I'm going to show the bowler who's the boss. Test cricket is not easy. When he got out, they've got two fielders there in the deep, and this is a big ground. It's not easy to hit the sixes. You've got the fielders in the catching position over there, deep square leg and a deep fine leg. But he got caught at third man with the edge." Gavaskar said he has seen Pant play some great innings and that taking such a risk at that stage was unnecessary.

"I've seen him play some fabulous innings. But here in Australia, I get the impression that he thinks that's the only way he's going to score runs. Here he's stepping down the pitch and lofting the ball and getting a boundary. That's not the way he scored runs in the past. He has played those shots which have been outrageously good," Gavaskar said.

"I've seen him play the cover drive along the ground very well, the square pull shot he plays so well, the flick off the pads, everything he's got. So, therefore, to try and take a little bit of a risk at that stage was a little too much."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)