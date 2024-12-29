Jammu and Kashmir's para-cricketer Amir Hussain Lone on Sunday thanked the Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and Adani Foundation for supporting his dream of building a cricket academy in his hometown, Waghama-Bijbehara, Anantnag. The indoor facility will support underprivileged kids to pursue their dreams in sports. To bring this vision to life, the Adani Foundation has contributed Rs 67.6 lakh towards the construction of the indoor cricket academy.

Expressing his gratitude to Adani Group Chairman and Adani Foundation Chairman Priti Adani, the 34-year-old para-cricketer lauded the support from the industrialist to unearth more talents like him.

"I had no money to buy a bat and the same struggle I saw in many youngsters so I thought of building this academy where kids like me can get free coaching. I want to extend my heartiest thank to Gautam Adani sir, Priti Adani ma'am, Adani Foundation and Jeet Adani sir. My dream is being fulfilled only because of Gautam Adani sir," Amir told IANS on Sunday.

"Presently, we are training 30 kids and once the indoor stadium will be completed it will benefit many others. Not only para-athletes but others will also get trained," he added.

Hailing from Waghama-Bijbehara in Anantnag district, Amir is the captain of the Jammu & Kashmir para-cricket team and has been playing professional cricket since 2013.

At the tender age of 8, Amir lost both his arms in a tragic accident at his father's sawmill. Despite the setback, he refused to let go of his dreams. With unmatched determination, he devised a unique playing style - holding the bat between his shoulder and neck to hit shots and using his toes to bowl spin deliveries.

"My group is totally influenced by Amir Hussain Lone's determination and courage. The Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, Priti Adani ji has sent her best wishes to Amir. She praises Lone's commitment to building a cricket facility in Anantnag that will serve both able-bodied and specially-abled sportspersons. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani ji is personally inspired by Lone's determination to overcome all challenges," said Rupesh K Singh, Head of Corporate Affairs Punjab & Haryana, Adani Group.

Earlier this year, the Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani saluted his never-give-up spirit in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He stated that the Adani Foundation would provide every possible support in his unique journey, recognising his struggle as an inspiration to all.

