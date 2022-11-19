Mitchell Starc was at his best in the second ODI between Australia and England on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia were defending a total of 280 for 8 against the Three Lions and left-arm pacer Starc provided them one of the best starts. He dismissed England opener Jason Roy on the second ball of the guests' innings before cleaning up the next batter Dawid Malan with a sensational delivery on the fifth ball of the over.

While it was an unfortunate dismissal for Roy, Malan's happened as the result of a lethal delivery from Starc.

The left-arm pacer bowled a 146 kmph delivery on a good length. Malan wanted to work it on leg side but the ball that was earlier shaping in, swung outside to square him up and hit his off stump.

Watch the video here:

Starc returned figures of 4 for 47 in the 8 overs he bowled in the game. His performance helped Australia bundle out England for 208 runs in 38.5 overs and win the match by 72 runs. Adam Zampa also starred with a 4 for 45 in 9.5 overs while Josh Hazlewood claimed two wickets.

It was Steven Smith's 94 and fifties from Marnus Labuschagne (58) and Mitchell Marsh (50) that had propelled Australia to a competitive total at the SCG despite Adil Rashid's 3 for 57.

For England, Sam Billings (71) and James Vince (60) showed good fight but they lacked support from other batters.

The win on Saturday helped Australia gain an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match ODI series vs England.

