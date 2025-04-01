Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) have signed a peace treaty agreeing to adhere to the principles laid down by BCCI over tickets and passes sharing. The development came after SRH management threatened to move out of Hyderabad following accusations of 'harassment' against HCA. SRH previously sought the intervention of BCCI and IPL council to stop 'blackmailing tactics' over free passes. “I write with serious concern regarding the ongoing developments with the HCA and their repeated blackmailing tactics towards the Sunrises Hyderabad franchise,” a top SRH official wrote in the mail.

"This issue has been recurring, and I believe it requires immediate attention from the BCCI and the IPL governing body,” he added.

SRH and HCA released a joint statement following the treaty.

"In response to various reports circulating in mainstream and digital media regarding issues between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), HCA Secretary Mr. R. Devraj convened a meeting with SRH officials today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The meeting was attended by SRH representatives Mr. Kiran, Mr. Saravanan, and Mr. Rohit Suresh."

"During the discussions, SRH proposed strictly adhering to the existing tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and BCCI, ensuring that 10% of the available stadium capacity across all sections is allocated accordingly."

"HCA, in turn, proposed maintaining the existing allocation of passes in each category, in line with the long-standing practice followed over the years."

"Following in-depth discussions and further telephonic deliberations with SRH CEO Mr. Shanmugam, the following resolution was agreed upon: The category allocation of 3900 complimentary passes to HCA will remain unchanged, consistent with established practice."

"HCA has assured SRH that they will fully cooperate with SRH in a professional manner."

"HCA and SRH remain committed to working together amicably to enhance the spectator experience at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium," the release said.