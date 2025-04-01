Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi gave a fiery send-off to Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya during their IPL 2025 encounter on Tuesday. During the third over of the PBKS innings, Priyansh ended up miscuing a shot off Digvesh's bowling and the ball went high up in the air. Shardul Thakur moved across from mid-on and completed an easy catch to give LSG their first breakthrough. Rathi immediately ran towards the batter and made a gesture that signified that his name was added to his notebook of dismissals. The spinner was instantly called by the on-field umpire who had a brief chat with him.

The entire incident left legendary Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar unhappy as he criticised Digvesh's antics. Gavaskar was not in favour of such a send-off and said that batters do not make such gestures every time they hit a boundary against the bowlers.

#DigveshRathi provides the breakthrough as #PriyanshArya heads back!



P.S: Don't miss the celebration at the end!



Watch LIVE action of #LSGvPBKS

Punjab Kings enjoyed the fruits of a fantastic bowling effort in the Powerplay as Lucknow Super Giants posted a par-score of 171 for 7 on a tricky Ekana Stadium surface in an IPL match on Monday.

On a track that seemed two-paced with variable bounce, Punjab Kings bowlers led by the ever-dependable Arshdeep Singh knocked off the top order within first six overs and contributions from in-form Nicholas Pooran (44 off 30) and Ayush Badoni (41 off 33 balls) wasn't enough to put a challenging score on board.

Punjab's bowling performance on Monday was the perfect definition of doing it in unison as spinners Glenn Maxwell (1/22 in 3 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/36 in 4 overs) complemented the pacers Lockie Ferguson (1/26 in 3 overs), Arshdeep (3/43 in 4 overs) and Marco Jansen (1/28 in 4 overs).

Credit should also be given to skipper Shreyas Iyer, whose intelligent field placements also ensured that LSG were never in control of the situation.

On a track, where certain deliveries were gripping and odd ball bounced a tad extra, only Pooran looked comfortable against both pacers and spinners.

