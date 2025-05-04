The race for a place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs is heating up eight teams still in contention. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are already out of the top four race. As things stand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in pole position to qualify for the playoffs, having already achieved 16 points in 11 matches. They are closely followed by Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on 14 points each, having played 11 and 10 matches, respectively. (IPL 2025 Points Table)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) currently occupy the fourth and final playoff spot. They have 13 points from 10 matches so far.

Let's take a look at the qualification scenarios of the remaining teams:

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB's spot in the playoffs is all but confirmed. They are currently on 16 points and only need a win from their remaining three matches to confirm their spot. However, if RCB win all of their remaining games, they are guaranteed to finish in the top two spots.

2. Mumbai Indians

The five-time champions need to win at least two of their remaining matches to confirm their spot. They is a high chance of MI finishing in the top two if they win their remaining matches and other results go their way as well.

3. Gujarat Titans

For GT, the equation is more simple than MI. They need to two of their remaining four matches to enter the playoffs. And, if they win all four of them, a top two finish is certainity.

4. Punjab Kings

With six wins and one washout after nine matches, PBKS need to win at least two of their remaining matches to confirm a spot in the playoffs. They also have a strong chance to finish in the top two, but for that they'll have to depend on other results.

5. Delhi Capitals

A recent dip in form has seen DC lose three of their last five matches. Currently, they are on 12 points after 10 matches and need to win three out of four matches to enter the playoffs.

6. Lucknow Super Giants

LSG are currently sitting at the sixth spot with 10 points after 10 matches. They need to win three matches out of four to remain alive in the race to playoffs.

7. Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR currently sit seventh in the points table with nine points from 10 matches. They need to win at least three games and hope other results go their way.

8. SunRisers Hyderabad

Just like KKR, SRH have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs. However, they might still not make it to the playoffs even if they win all of their remaining matches.