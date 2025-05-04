Punjab Kings (PBKS) have signed Australian Mitchell Owen as the injury replacement for star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was ruled out for the remainder of IPL 2025 due to a broken fracture earlier this week. Owen, who is currently playing for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League, will join PBKS for Rs 3 crore. Owen was the leading run-scorer of Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25, smashing 452 runs at a strike-rate of over 200 to help Hobart Hurricanes lift their first title.

"Punjab Kings (PBKS) have picked all-rounder Mitch Owen as a replacement for Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a broken finger," an official IPL statement read.

"Mitch Owen, from Tasmania, Australia, has played 34 T20s and scored 646 runs, including two centuries and a highest score of 108. The Australian all-rounder also has 10 T20 wickets to his name," the statement added.

Owen had joined Peshwar Zalmi as a supplementary player after South Africa's Corbin Bosch decided to breach his PSL contract in favour of a move to Mumbai Indians in the IPL. According to ESPNcricinfo, Owen is expected to join the PBKS after completing his PSL commitments.

So far, Owen has scored 200 runs in PSL games for Peshawar. He has also picked up two wickets during the same time. A right-hand top-order batter and right-arm medium pacer, Owen has been made to bat down by Peshawar Zalmi to facilitate out-of-form skipper Babar Azam at the top of the order.

Owen caught the limelight during the BBL earlier this year. He struck two centuries in the season, including an unbeaten 101 off 64 balls against Sydney Thunder but saved his best for the final against the same opposition: a remarkable 108 off 42 with 11 sixes. Owen went unsold at the IPL mega auction last year.