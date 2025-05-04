Story ProgressBack to home
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant's Poor Form Under Scanner As LSG Face PBKS
Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant's woeful form with the bat and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's sublime touch have made Sunday's mid-table clash an engrossing contest-one that could decisively shape the fortunes of either side as the IPL enters its business end. Iyer's understanding of game situations and his evolution as a captain, without compromising on his batting, have served PBKS well. In their last game, the PBKS captain struck his fourth half-century of the season, helping his side to a creditable fourth spot on the table with 13 points from 10 games. On the other hand, Pant has disappointed with just 110 runs in 10 games. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of IPL 2025 match between LSG and PBKS -
- 17:54 (IST)PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Iyer - An impressive 'all-rounder'Shreyas Iyer, who played a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning campaign last season but was released before the mega auction, was snapped up by PBKS for a staggering Rs 26.75 crore. Since then, he has made an immediate impact with sharp tactical leadership. Once vulnerable against the short ball, Iyer has made notable technical adjustments to overcome that long-standing weakness.
- 17:46 (IST)PBKS vs LSG LIVE: Pant's woeful run -Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant has endured a disappointing run with the bat, registering six single-digit scores for a total of 110 runs in 10 matches. His only noteworthy knock this season has been a 63 against Chennai Super Kings. Pant's poor form has placed his side in a virtual must-win situation against PBKS, with LSG currently sixth on the table with 10 points.
- 17:38 (IST)PBKS vs LSG Live: Have a look at squads -Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla AvinashLucknow Super Giants Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni
- 17:33 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of match number 54 of IPL 2025. Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants face each other tonight at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Stay connected for the live score and updates related to the game.
