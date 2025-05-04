Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant's woeful form with the bat and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's sublime touch have made Sunday's mid-table clash an engrossing contest-one that could decisively shape the fortunes of either side as the IPL enters its business end. Iyer's understanding of game situations and his evolution as a captain, without compromising on his batting, have served PBKS well. In their last game, the PBKS captain struck his fourth half-century of the season, helping his side to a creditable fourth spot on the table with 13 points from 10 games. On the other hand, Pant has disappointed with just 110 runs in 10 games. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of IPL 2025 match between LSG and PBKS -