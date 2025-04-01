South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter has resigned from the role, Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday. CSA said that Walter's resignation for "personal reasons" will come into effect on April 30. Walter was barely two years into a four-year contract which was due to end with the Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027. Walter, 49, took South Africa to the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados in 2024, the country's first global final since South Africa won the first Champions Trophy in 1998. He was also in charge when they reached the semi-finals of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India and the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

But Walter faced criticism for South Africa's patchy record in bilateral series outside major tournaments –- although he pointed out that many leading players were seldom available for international matches because of their commitments to franchise competitions.

Although a South African, Walter has lived in New Zealand since accepting a coaching position with Otago in 2016. He commuted to South Africa for coaching duties since being appointed in January 2023.

Enoch Nkwe, CSA director of cricket, said Walter had done an "immense job" in achieving success in big tournaments while building for the future by providing opportunities to emerging players in matches outside the ICC events.

