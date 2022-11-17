After a disappointing run in the recently concluded 2022 T20 World Cup, Australia are squaring off against England in a three-match ODl series at home. The series kick-started on Thursday with the first game at the Adelaide Oval. After opting to bowl first, Australia kept a stronghold in the game, striking thrice inside the first seven overs. Australia captain Pat Cummins landed the first blow, removing Phil Salt in the fourth over. Mitchell Starc too got the ball rolling as he struck in the very next over.

Starc bowled his "trademark inswinger" to Jason Roy, which completely bamboozled the English opener.

Coming to the match, Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl against England at the Adelaide Oval in the first of three one-day internationals on Thursday.

England, coming off their Twenty20 World Cup win on Sunday, will be looking to continue their celebrations against an Australia team that has a point to prove against the old enemy.

The visitors have given a debut to left-arm pace bowler Luke Wood, while also bringing back Jason Roy at the top of the order.

Australia failed to make the semi-finals of the World Cup after a poor start when they were thrashed by New Zealand. After former captain Aaron Finch's decision to retire from ODIs, Travis Head opens the batting.

(With AFP Inputs)