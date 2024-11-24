India gained a firm grip over the opening Test by reducing Australia to 12 for three at stumps on Day 3 after setting the hosts an imposing 534-run target, shaped by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal's contrasting centuries in Perth Sunday. Marnus Labuschagne (3) was dismissed in the last ball of the day as Usman Khawaja was left stranded at the other end at the draw of stumps with the hosts still trailing by 522 runs. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah removed Nathan McSweeney (0) and Labuschagne, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed night watchman Pat Cummins (2) to cap off a dominant day for the visitors.

Earlier, resuming their second innings at 172 for no loss, India declared at 487 for six.

Kohli returned to form with a scintillating unbeaten 100 off 143 balls, featuring eight boundaries and two sixes.

Kohli forged crucial partnerships, adding 89 runs for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar (29) and an unbroken 77 off 54 balls with Nitesh Reddy (38 not out) to bat Australia out of contention.

The foundation for India's mammoth total was laid by young opener Jaiswal, who crafted a superb 161 in 297 balls.

His knock, laced with 15 boundaries and three sixes, included a record-breaking 201-run opening partnership with KL Rahul (77)—the highest by an Indian opening pair on Australian soil.

Australia's bowlers briefly fought back in the second session, claiming four wickets, including those of Devdutt Padikkal (25), Rishabh Pant (1), and Dhruv Jurel (1). However, Kohli ensured India regained control with his authoritative innings.

India, who managed just 150 in their first innings, had bundled out Australia for 104 in their reply, giving them a firm upper hand as the match heads into Day 4.

