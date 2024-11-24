Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma got emotional after the star batter scored his 30th century on Day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test against Australia in Perth. Kohli smashed an unbeaten 100 off 143 balls, reaching triple figures with a boundary. By doing so, Kohli ended a 16-month wait for a Test century, with his last ton coming against West Indies last year. Kohli had arrived in Australia under a lot of pressure, having endured a poor outing in the home series against New Zealand where he managed just 93 runs across six innings.

Anushka, Kohli's wife, was in attendance to witness her husband's stunning knock at the Optus Stadium. She had teary eyes as Kohli celebrated his century and dedicated it to her. He was seen waving at Anushka and a video of the same has gone viral on social media.

As Kohli roared back to form with a vintage century, India declared their second innings when he achieved the feat.

The visitors made the call at 487-6 in the final session of day three, with an ominous 533-run lead.

The 36-year-old star batsman Kohli came into the series under increasing scrutiny after managing only two Test tons in the last five years.

He averaged just 15 in their recent humiliating 3-0 home series loss to New Zealand, sparking questions over whether he should still be an automatic selection.

His cause was not helped when he fell for five in the first innings at Perth Stadium, but he responded defiantly on Sunday to leave Australia with a mountain to climb.

Coming in when Devdutt Padikkal was out for 25, he played himself in and rode his luck to bring up a half-century before unleashing with a flurry of boundaries.

Advertisement

Kohli completed his 30th Test century off 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes.

It was his first ton since July last year when he achieved the feat against the West Indies in Port of Spain.

(With AFP Inputs)