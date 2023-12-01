With all the franchises announcing their lists of retained, released and traded players, the focus now shifts towards the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction next month. While Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians was the talk of the town, Chennai Super Kings quashed all the concerns over captain MS Dhoni's availability in the tournament by retaining him. Dhoni has been away from the sport since leading CSK to their fifth title earlier this year. Since then, CSK and Dhoni have been tight-lipped over the former India captain's future.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers, however, said he was delighted to see Dhoni being retained by CSK. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star feels Dhoni still has "three more" IPL seasons in him.

"I see that man's name on the retention list, and it just makes me happy. There was a lot of talk about it in the last season about whether it was going to be his last season. He is moving on to 2024 to play another IPL season. With him, he is always full of surprises. Maybe he has got three more to go, who knows? But it is just great to see his name on there," de Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

Earlier, Dhoni underwent a successfully underwent a left knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital after the IPL 2023 final.

Dhoni had played the entire season with heavy strapping on his left knee and while he looked absolutely fine during wicket-keeping, he came into bat as low as No. 8 at times and didn't look in his element while running between the wickets.

"Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don't have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed to PTI.

CSK Complete Squad: MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

Complete List of Released Players: Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh.

Purse Remaining for IPL 2024 Auction: INR 32.2 Crore

(With PTI inputs)