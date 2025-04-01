The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are off to a disappointing start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, losing two of the first three matches. The form of the team's talismans, including Ravindra Jadeja, has been a big headache for the side. Even the way the icon MS Dhoni has been used, has triggered a debate. Amid this period of self-introspection and doubts, CSK all-rounder Jadeja took to social media to share a 3-word post, which also featured a picture of him with MS Dhoni.

Jadeja captioned the post, "Things will change", reflecting on the poor start the team has had to the 19th edition of the IPL, hoping for a turnaround soon.

The all-rounder Jadeja even had his performance in the recent outing against Rajasthan Royals questioned, with India's Test specialist batter Cheteshwar Pujara saying that he and Dhoni could've shown more intent early into the run-chase.

"They left it a little longer. They could have accelerated when Jadeja and MS were batting, they could have gone hard a little earlier. But there are two sides to it. If one of them had gotten out, then things would have been different," he said.

Pujara also urged CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to makes some changes to the team's line-up and include New Zealand opening batter Devon Conway in the playing XI going forward.

"I felt that overall, in this game, CSK's batting lineup was vulnerable. We have seen that there were not enough batters in the middle order who were batting well. So I think it's high time that they look at a different batting combination because Jamie Overton hasn't bowled well, Rahul Tripathi has been struggling a bit. So that's where I think Conway should come in," he further said.

The Super Kings are scheduled to take on the high-flying Delhi Capitals next, on April 05.