After stating that weightlifting exercises play a major role in injury of the players these days, former India opener Virender Sehwag has once again made a startling comment regarding the Yo-Yo test. Recently, the BCCI had reintroduced Yo-Yo test and Dexa (bone scan test) as mandatory part of selection process. Sehwag took a dig at the management and stated that if the Yo-Yo test would have been mandatory during his time, then many legendary players wouldn't have been a part of Team India.

“There was a trend in the Indian team that if you fail Yo-Yo test, you won't get a chance. If this was the case during our time, then a lot of legendary players wouldn't have been part of the team because they would have failed the Yo-Yo test," Sehwag told News18.

“During that time, focus was on skills. Who will win you matches: One who performs well or the one who runs better? If you want good runners, then have them run marathons, no need to play cricket. That's what I believe," he added.

Sehwag further said that players should focus on their skills rather than weightlifting in gym as it may cause injury issues.

"Time has changed. During our time, the focus was on practicing and improving skills be it fielding, bowling or batting. Gym may help me in improving my career span and it's important but it's different for everyone. If body permits weightlifting, then do it. But if you have concerns, be it back issue, knee problem, then there should be a limit. Skill is more important," said Sehwag.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Earlier, Sehwag revealed that in 2017, he was approached to apply for the India coach's role as Anil Kumble's successor. He said that then India captain Virat Kohli and BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary had approached him.

"I wouldn't have applied if Virat Kohli and then BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary hadn't approached me. We had a meeting, and he (Choudhary) told me that things weren't working out between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble we want you to take the coaching position. He told that me that Kumble's contract will expire after the Champions Trophy in 2017 and then you can travel to West Indies with the team," said Sehwag.

"I didn't say yes or no, but I said if I travel to West Indies, I would want my coaching staff, the assistant coach, bowling coach, batting coach and the fielding coach. I want my own choice for the support staff and I didn't get that choice so I didn't travel to West Indies," he added.