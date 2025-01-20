Cricket fans around India were left mesmerized after the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) joyously celebrated the 50th anniversary of the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Over the years, this venue has given several memorable moments to fans, including India's victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup. This has also been the home ground for many legendary cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Rohit Sharma. During the anniversary celebration, Gavaskar gave a visual treat to all the fans with his brilliant dance moves.

In a video going viral, Gavaskar was seen shaking his leg on the famous Bollywood song, "Om Shanti Om," along with the popular musician and singer Shekhar Ravjiani.

As fans were enjoying Gavaskar's moves, Shekhar went on and prompted Sachin Tendulkar to sing. Fulfilling his request, the 'Master Blaster' sang "Om Shanti Om" for the fans.

The gala concluding evening was graced by Mumbai legends and former and current Indian cricket captains-including Rohit Sharma, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, and Diana Edulji.

Mumbai's legendary men's and women's players from both domestic and international cricket, were also present. All echoed the significance the stadium has had in shaping their career and India's overall cricketing journey. The essence of Mumbai's cricketing legacy that produces talented players year-on-year, also came to the forefront in deliberations among the star players.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, sent a letter to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and its fans, congratulating them on the 50th anniversary of Wankhede Stadium.

To mark the occasion, the MCA office-bearers and Apex Council Members released a coffee table book and commemorative stamp celebrating the esteemed legacy of Wankhede Stadium, amidst the presence of cricketing legends and other dignitaries. The evening got even brighter with a photo-op with the ICC Champions Trophy and a cheerful 75th birthday celebration of Sunil Gavaskar.