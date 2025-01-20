IPL 2025 mega auctions took place in November last year and all the ten franchises built their respective teams for the upcoming edition. With a number of changes in the retention rules, many shocking buys were made and whopping amount of money was spent by all the teams. On one hand, India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore, bagged the highest amount in the history of IPL auctions, many big names remained unsold.

One such name was of veteran India pacer Umesh Yadav, who surprisingly went unsold in the auctions. Umesh, who has played for four teams - Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Gujarat Titans, failed to attract any buyers for the upcoming seasons.

The 37-year-old pacer recently opened up about his snub and called it "shocking" and "disturbing".

"Everyone knows that I wasn't selected for the IPL this year. I have been playing for 15 years. It (unsold at IPL 2025) is very shocking for me. Why should I lie? It feels bad. After playing so much and playing close to 150 IPL matches, you don't get selected. It's shocking," Umesh told Inside Sport.

"It's upon the franchises and their strategies, or my name came late in the auction, and they weren't left with money. Regardless, something has happened. I am very frustrated and disturbed. But still, it's okay. I can't change anyone's decision," he added.

In 15 years, Umesh has played 148 matches and took 144 wickets in the IPL. Regarding his plans to retire, the pacer stated that he will hang his boots, once he is not able to clock 140 kmph.

"After that, I had my leg surgery. Till I feel I can clock 140 kmph, I will bowl. When I won't be able to bowl, I'll quit cricket myself. I won't have to tell this to anyone," said Umesh.

In international cricket, Umesh has played 57 Tests, 75 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India. He scalped 170 wickets in Tests and 106 and 12 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

He played his last match for India in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.