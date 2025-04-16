The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) warned all the IPL stakeholders about a businessman from Hyderabad who has been trying to coerce individuals into committing potentially illegal acts. The BCCI has cautioned cricketers, coaches, support staff and commentators about potential approaches from the business man. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the The Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) believes that the businessman has links to bookies. The individual has been reportedly trying to befriend people in the recent past and trying to establish connections with people involved in the competition. The person allegedly befriends people by offering them expensive gifts.

"One of the methods reportedly employed by him involves approaching family members of franchise owners, players, coaches, support staff, and even commentators," the report stated.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) right-arm speedster Mayank Yadav joined the Rishabh Pant-led side ahead of the team's eighth game of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

Mayank is likely to play LSG's next game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday in Jaipur, as per ESPNCricinfo report. His availability will be a massive boost for LSG, who started the competition without him.

The Lucknow Super Giants franchise took to their social media handle and shared a video where Mayank Yadav got a warm welcome from the hotel staff at the destination. He also gave autographs to the entire hotel staff.

Mayank, 22, was recovering from a back injury and had been out of action since October 2024, when he made his international debut and played three T20Is against Bangladesh at home. He missed the entire domestic season due to a back injury sustained in the series and recovered at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Just ten days back, LSG head coach Justin Langer had watched the videos of the bowler operating at "90 to 95 per cent" and said that the pacer would be joining the LSG camp soon.

(With ANI inputs)