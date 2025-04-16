Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: SMitchell Starc bowled a stunning final over as DC forced the first Super over of the season against RR in their IPL 2025 match. Chasing 189, RR were restricted to 188/4 in 20 overs as Starc defended 9 off the final over. Earlier, DC scored 188 for five against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Asked to bat first, DC were well served by Abhishek Porel's 37-ball 49 at the top of the order. KL Rahul consumed 32 balls for his 38 before skipper Axar Patel (34 off 14 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (34 not out off 18) switched to top gear to help DC go past 175-run mark. Sandeep Sharma bowled a 23-run final over, allowing DC to get close to 190. (Live Scorecard)

