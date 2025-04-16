DC vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates
Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: SMitchell Starc bowled a stunning final over as DC forced the first Super over of the season against RR in their IPL 2025 match. Chasing 189, RR were restricted to 188/4 in 20 overs as Starc defended 9 off the final over. Earlier, DC scored 188 for five against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Asked to bat first, DC were well served by Abhishek Porel's 37-ball 49 at the top of the order. KL Rahul consumed 32 balls for his 38 before skipper Axar Patel (34 off 14 balls) and Tristan Stubbs (34 not out off 18) switched to top gear to help DC go past 175-run mark. Sandeep Sharma bowled a 23-run final over, allowing DC to get close to 190. ( Live Scorecard) IPL 2025 LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score straight from Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
April 16 2025 23:48 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Delhi win Super over!
Stubbs finishes off in style as DC win the Super Over to win two crucial points. They reclaim top spot as well. Starc with a perfect final over to force the Super Over as RR crumble
April 16 2025 23:44 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: What a start for DC!
KL Rahul gets DC off to a flyer in the Super Over. 6 off the first two balls. 6 needed off 4 now
April 16 2025 23:36 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Another run out!
Another wicket falls as RR's innings in the Super Over comes to an end with a ball to spare. DC need 12 to win this
April 16 2025 23:34 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Run Out!
Excellent work from Rahul behind the sticks as he collects the ball and passes it too Starc, who dislodges the bails. Parag is well shot due to a miscommunication
April 16 2025 23:32 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Decent start!
Two boundaries in the first three balls, one each from Hetmyer and Parag. 9 runs so far for RR and they have a free hit.
April 16 2025 23:28 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Super Over begins!
Riyan Parag is on for the Super Over for RR, instead of RR. Shocking decision for RR with the likes of Simon Doull criticising the call.
April 16 2025 23:21 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Going to Super Over!
Starc bowls a stunning over as DC force the Super Over! First of this season. RR will bat first since they were chasing. Jurel gets run out in the process. Starc nailed every ball to perfection
Dhruv Jurel run out (Patel/Rahul) 26 (17)
RR: 188/4 (20)
April 16 2025 23:12 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: 9 needed off 6!
Just 9 needed off the final over! Starc has a big job to defend the total. Jurel and Hetmyer all set
April 16 2025 23:09 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Mohit fumes!
Great effort from Sameer Rizvi as he pushes the ball back instead of catching it. Could've gone for six. However, Mohit Sharma was not happy with him
April 16 2025 23:02 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: WICKET!
LBW shout and it's given! No review from Rana as Starc gets a timely breakthrough. Big wicket for DC.
Nitish Rana lbw b Starc 51 (28)
RR: 161/3 (17.4)
April 16 2025 23:00 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: 50 for Rana!
Fifty up for Nitish Rana! Brings it up in just 26 balls. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has gone off the field after injuring his shoulder. Not good news for DC
RR: 158/2 (17)
April 16 2025 22:52 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Excellent review!
Dhruv Jurel survives! Loud LBW appeals from the DC players and the umpire raised his finger. However, the replay showed the ball was missing the off stump. Well taken review
RR: 14/2 (15.4)
April 16 2025 22:49 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Rana on fire!
Rana on the charge after getting a lifeline. RR in control. Rana is taking on Kuldeep for fun. A six followed by a boundary off reverse sweep
RR: 143/2 (15.3)
April 16 2025 22:43 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Dropped, Six!
What a howler! Stubbs drops a regulation catch and RR get a six as well. Axar is not happy. Stubbs knows he should've caught that. Rana survives
RR: 122/2 (14.1)
April 16 2025 22:36 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: WICKET!
Kuldeep strikes, finally! Gets the big fish, Jaiswal, and what a time to get the wicket. Starc takes simpe catch at long-on
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Starc b Kuldeep Yadav 51 (37)
RR: 112/2 (13.2)
April 16 2025 22:29 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: 50 for Jaiswal!
Another half-century for Jaiswal. His third in last four innings. Seems to have rediscovered his form after a slow start. He has RR in complete control in the chase
RR: 103/1 (11.5)
April 16 2025 22:20 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: RR in control!
Another expensive over as Axar's decision to bring Stubbs backfires! 12 runs off it and the RRR has come down to 9.5.
Kuldeep to bowl from the other end.
RR: 94/1 (10)
April 16 2025 22:14 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: WICKET!
Axar strikes! Riyan Parag is beaten off the outside edge. First wicket of the season for the DC skipper. Stumps rattled. It was a relatively slow ball from Axar and Parag left a lot of gap
Riyan Parag b Patel 8 (11)
RR: 76/1 (8.1)
April 16 2025 22:10 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Kuldeep into the attack!
Axar has had enough! He rings his main bowler. Rajasthan's CRR is 9.2 while their RRR is 9.6. DC need a wicket or two at this stage
RR: 65/0 (7)
April 16 2025 22:04 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Samson retired hurt!
Samson goes off injured! He is walking off despite getting medical attention. Big blow for RR. He was timing the ball so well. Let's see if he will come back or not. There was lengthy break during the over as the physio had rushed to check on Samson. It seemed that he got the clearance but he retires eventually
April 16 2025 21:54 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Samson finds the gap!
Samson lofts it past mid-off! Mohit started off well with a couple of dot balls but Samson breaks the moment. Excellent shot! Gives himself room to punch and beats the man
RR: 49/0 (4.3)
April 16 2025 21:49 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Samson joins the party!
Samson breaks the shackles! He heaves this shortish ball just outside off wide of long-on. RR are flying and the DC pacers can't catch a break.
RR: 42/0 (3.2)
April 16 2025 21:46 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Yashasvi Jaiswal show
4,6,4 - Yashasvi Jaiswal looks in elite form and Mitchell Starc has no answers right now. Two fours and one six in that over and this is aggressive batting at its best. The left-hander has looked great till now and the basic length deliveries from the Australia pacer has been punished till now. A change in plan needed for Delhi Capitals?
RR 35/0 (3)
April 16 2025 21:40 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: RR openers in brilliant touch
The nervousness is gone and Mukesh Kumar was slammed for two sixes. One each for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson as Rajasthan Royals have made a good start to the run chase. Jaiswal's boundary was a mammoth one and it left the commentators stunned. A good show as of now from the openers.
RR 16/0 (2)
April 16 2025 21:35 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Starc concedes just 2!
Just two off the over from Starc! Good start for DC as they look to defend 189. Cautious start for Jaiswal and Samson
RR: 2/0 (1)
April 16 2025 21:31 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan's chase underway!
Starc has the new ball in hand. Jaiswal faces him. Samson is at the non-striker's. 189 needed to win off 120
April 16 2025 21:25 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Sandeep's sets unwanted record!
Sandeep's over is the joint lengthies in IPL history, lasting 11 balls.
Most balls bowled in an over in IPL
11 balls Mohd Siraj vs MI Bengaluru 2023
11 balls Tushar Deshpande vs LSG Chennai 2023
11 balls Shardul Thakur vs KKR Kolkata 2025
11 balls Sandeep Sharma vs DC Delhi 2025
April 16 2025 21:20 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Theekshana drops a sitter!
When you think that this over couldn't get any worse, Theekshana drops a regulation catch on the final ball to add salt to the wounds of the bowler. Stubbs finishes on 34 off 18 balls while Ashutosh also remains unbeaten on 14. DC scored 77 in the last 5 overs to get close to 190.
DC: 188/5 (2)
April 16 2025 21:11 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Sandeep loses plot in final over!
Bizarre! Four wides and a no-ball. Just one legal ball so far and a free hit to follow with Stubbs on strike
DC: 175/5 (19.1)
April 16 2025 21:05 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Stubbs-Ashutosh firepower!
Jofra Archer gets taken to cleaners in the final over of his spell! Stubbs and Ashutosh have opened the doors for 190 possibly with Sandeep set to bowl the last over. 16 off the 19th over
DC: 169/5 (19)
April 16 2025 20:58 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Axar departs!
Commentator curse! Axar holes out at long as Theekshana gets his man. Anyways, what a knock from the DC skipper. Need a big finish in the last three overs
Axar Patel c Jurel b Theekshana 34 (14)
DC: 146/5 (16.6)
April 16 2025 20:53 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Axar on fire!
Axar is playing a blinder her! Slices this over backward point before finding the gap over midwicket. He seems to be on a mission
DC: 146/4 (16.5)
April 16 2025 20:48 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Axar takes on Hasaranga!
4,4,6! Axar goes after Hasaranga! Three back to back boudaries for the DC skipper. DC need another big over like this if they want to finish over 180
April 16 2025 20:42 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Holes out to long off!
How unfortunate! Porel holes out for 49 on the next ball he faces after getting that life. Riyan Parag takes a simple catch and Hasaranga is delighted
DC: 105/4 (13.4)
April 16 2025 20:38 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Massive blunder from Rajasthan!
No DRS taken by RR despite a sound. Abishek Porel is a lucky man. Neither Archer nor Sanju appealed for caught behind.
RR: 98/3 (13)
April 16 2025 20:32 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Archer gets KL!
Pressure gets the better of KL! He holes out to deep midwicket. Hetmyer takes a good catch after Rahul tried to hit this flat and hard. Archer gets Rahul for the first time in IPL
KL Rahul c Hetmyer b Archer 38 (32)
DC: 97/3 (12.4)
April 16 2025 20:27 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Riyan Parag into the attack!
Samson continues with spin as Parag replaces Hasaranga from one end. DC know they need to get 190-odd to stay in this game at this ground.
DC: 86/2 (11)
April 16 2025 20:21 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Porel moves into 40s!
Finally, Porel breaks a mini slump. He finds the gap, slashing it hard deep-backward point.
DC: 76/2 (9.6)
April 16 2025 20:15 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Misfield in the deep!
Rahul cuts and finds the boundary as Jurel slips while diving on the field at deep cover. It was slapped hard by KL
DC: 66/2 (8.2)
April 16 2025 20:09 (IST)
DC vs RR LIVE: Great fightback from Rajasthan!
RR have done extremely well in the last four overs with Sandeep, Hasaranga and Theekshana bowling tight overs. It's 60/2 after eight over for DC
