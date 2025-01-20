Former Indian cricket team batter Vinod Kambli was present at the Wankhede Stadium for the ground's 50th anniversary celebrations. Kambli has been suffering from several illnesses in the recent past and he had to be admitted to the hospital where he was diagnosed with brain clots. However, he was discharged after a few days and on Sunday, he was seen being helped by wife Andrea Hewitt to walk into the stadium for the ceremony. Few days ago, Kambli also attended a felicitation event at the stadium where a number of former cricketers were awarded by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Having brought two ICC trophies to the Wankhede Stadium -- the 2007 T20 World Cup as a member of the team and the 2024 T20 World Cup as skipper, India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday promised that his team will do it's best to bring the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy to the iconic venue for another round of celebration.

As the 2025 Champions Trophy was brought onto the stage and displayed to the people, Rohit said among the most cherished moments of his life was bringing the 2024 T20 World Cup to Wankhede after an open-top bus ride around Marine Drive.

"I am sure when we reach Dubai the wishes of 140 crore people will be with us. We will try to win it and bring the (ICC Champions Trophy) back here at the Wankhede," said Rohit.

The 37-year-old made the promise at the function organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to celebrate the completion of 50 years of the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

The Champions Trophy, which is on a Trophy Tour around all participating countries, was brought into the Wankhede to mark the occasion. Rohit was present on the stage in the middle of the Wankhede Stadium along with Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, Diana Edulji and Ajinkya Rahane as players from Mumbai who have gone on to captain India in various forms of cricket.

Rohit said he wanted the Indian team to celebrate its triumph in the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium because the venue has never disappointed him.

