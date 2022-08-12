The organisers of Legends League Cricket on Friday confirmed that the first match of the upcoming second season will be a special game to be played on September 16, 2022 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It has also been confirmed that the upcoming edition of the league will be dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence. The special match will be played between India vs World as India Maharajas vs World Giants.

"Players from across 10 foreign countries will be participating in this match. The league will commence the next day from September 17, 2022, wherein 4 teams in franchise format will be competing in the Legends League Cricket Franchise format. Overall 15 matches will be played in this season.," stated an official release.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, "This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year's league to the 75th year of Independence celebration."

Squads:

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior, Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O'Brien, Denesh Ramdin