India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will square off against each other in the first match of Legends League Cricket on Saturday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. A special benefit match was played on Friday at the same venue where India Maharajas prevailed over the World Giants. India Capitals will be led by Gautam Gambhir while Gujarat Giants will be captained by Virender Sehwag. India Capitals have the likes of Jacques Kallis, Ross Taylor, Ravi Bopara in their squad while Gujarat Giants have Daniel Vettori, Parthiv Patel and Chris Gayle in their ranks.

When will India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket match be played?

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket match will be played on Saturday, September 17.

Where will India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket match be played?

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket match begin?

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which channels will broadcast the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket match?

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where will India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket match be available for streaming?

Promoted

The India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket match will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)