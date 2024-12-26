The stump mic caught several instructions from India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the players on Day 1 of the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. On such occasion, Rohit Sharma could be heard instructing Yashasvi Jaiswal on how to position himself while fielding in the silly point region. With Ravindra Jadeja bowling to Steve Smith, Rohit had put Jaiswal at silly point to apply more pressure. However, one particular aspect about Jaiswal's fielding clearly left Rohit unimpressed.

On one ball defended by Smith, Jaiswal could be seen jumping and reacting to Smith's shot, prompting a retort from Rohit, who was fielding himself at first slip.

"Jaisu (Yashasvi Jaiswal), do you think you're playing gully cricket?" Rohit was caught saying on the stump mic.

After another ball, Rohit could be heard instructing Jaiswal exactly how to position himself.

"Stay sat on the ground. As long as he does not play, you don't get up," Rohit said again.

Rohit Sharma in stumps mic is a total Entertainer pic.twitter.com/Hb5EvOCtYC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2024

Whether Rohit was being completely serious about his instruction or whether it had a tinge of sarcasm is hard to determine.

India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: As it happened

Australia ended Day 1 on 311/6, taking control of the first innings thanks to fifties by each of their top four batters.

19-year-old opener Sam Konstas gave Australia a flying start, scoring 60 off 65 balls, including two overs where he smashed Jasprit Bumrah for 14 and 18 respectively.

Usman Khawaja (57) and Marnus Labuschagne (72) both played at a strike rate of under 50, but registered half-centuries to anchor the Australian innings.

Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 68 at Stumps, and will be hoping to take Australia towards and beyond 400 on Day 2, with skipper Pat Cummins present alongside.

Jasprit Bumrah did pick up three wickets in the end, including a beauty to get rid of Travis Head for a duck.