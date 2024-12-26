Australia's 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas made a terrific first impression as he slammed a phenomenal half-century on Test debut against Jasprit Bumrah and co. during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. Konstas showed fearlessness, taking the attack to the opposition and even hitting Bumrah for two sixes. Konstas ultimately finished on 60 off 65 balls, helping him become the first-ever player to achieve something unique. He also joined an elite list of the youngest-ever Australians to score a Test fifty.

At the age of 19 years and 85 days, Konstas became the youngest-ever person in Test cricket history to score a fifty against India on Test debut. India played its first Test in 1932, so Konstas is the youngest in 92 years to score half-century. Konstas also became the second-youngest Australian batter to score a Test fifty, following Ian Craig, who did so at the age of 17 years and 240 days.

Konstas also became the third-youngest player to score a Test fifty against India, with Pakistan's Mushtaq Mohammad and Shahid Afridi younger than him to do so. However, the fact that Konstas did so on Test debut makes his achievement very special.

Having said prior to the Test that he had a plan on how to face Bumrah, Konstas played it to perfection.

In the seventh over of the Test, Konstas smashed Bumrah for 14 runs, with two fours and an audacious ramp shot for six.

It was the first six that Bumrah had conceded in Test cricket since early 2021, bringing an end to a streak that lasted 4,483 balls.

Konstas went berserk against Bumrah again in the 11th over, smashing him for 18 on that occasion.

His terrific start was cut short when Ravindra Jadeja trapped him leg-before-wicket (LBW), but it ultimately set Australia on their way to a dominant Day 1, where they put up 311/6 by Stumps.

Along with Konstas, opening partner Usman Khawaja (57), No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne (72) and No. 4 Steve Smith (68*) all hit half-centuries.