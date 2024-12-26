The first day of the India vs Australia 4th Test in Melbourne on Thursday saw the hosts' batters dominating the show before the Indian bowlers struck back. Sam Konstas (60), Usman Khawaja (57), Marnus Labuschagne (72), Steve Smith (68) scored half-centuries but Jasprit Bumrah yet again turned out to be India's saviour with a three-wicket haul. Debutant Konstas was particularly impressive as he showed zero nerves and tackled the Indian bowling attack with ease.

However, one incident that particularly irritated Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan, part of the official broadcasters' commentary panel, was that the Australian batters were running on the pitch while taking a run. They came down heavily on the umpires, Konstas and Labuschagne.

This is how the interaction went after India captain Rohit Sharma was seen warning Marnus Labuschagne.

Irfan Pathan: "Rohit Sharma is telling Marnus Labuschagne, when you are running on the pitch, you are doing it in the middle of the strip."

Sunil Gavaskar: "Even Sam Konstas. He was running straight on the pitch. Nobody told him anything."

Irfan Pathan: "This is the job of the umpires."

Sunil Gavaskar: "The umpires are just watching. The discussion that is going on between Rohit and Marnus Labuschagne, the umpires are just watching."

Meanwhile, Konstas and Virat Kohli were on Thursday involved in a physical altercation because of which the Indian superstar was fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point even though it was played down as an accidental bump by the 19-year-old debutant.

The brief showdown took place after the 10th over of the Australian innings on the opening day of the fourth Test here when the players were crossing over. Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch in a showdown that was initiated by the travelling star.

Kohli was eventually charged with breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig.

He accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft at the end of day's play.

"Virat Kohli has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct," the ICC said in a statement.

"No formal hearing was needed as Kohli accepted the sanctions propsed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft," it added.