Following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech elaborating on Operation Sindoor and India's stance towards Pakistan, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has spoken in high regard of the entire operation. Tendulkar, who showed his support for the Indian Armed Forces a few days ago, has now reiterated his faith in Operation Sindoor. Tendulkar went as far as to say that 'Operation Sindoor had a team of over 1.4 billion', drawing in a cricketing reference. Here is what Sachin wrote on social media, in full:

"Operation Sindoor had a team of over 1.4 billion rising in unison. Strong resolve and measured restraint, Team India!

Remarkable teamwork across all levels led by tireless efforts of Hon. PM Narendra Modi ji and his team and the three defence forces.

A special mention to the brave rakshaks and our citizens living in border towns and villages.

Jai Hind!"

Sachin Tendulkar, the highest-ever run-scorer in international cricket and widely regarded as one of the greatest-ever cricketers, had earlier applauded the effort behind Operation Sindoor.

Indian badminton star and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has also spoken out in support of Operation Sindoor.

"To the brave men and women of the Indian Armed Forces - your courage, discipline, and sacrifice are the soul of our nation. In moments like OperationSindoor, we're reminded of the silent strength and selfless service that keep our tricolour flying high. India stands with you. Jai Hind," Sindhu wrote on social media.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday evening.

India will brook no discussion with Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir issue - except to dismantle its terrorist infrastructure and return Pak-occupied Kashmir - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday night in his first address since a ceasefire halted the nearly 100-hour military conflict with Pakistan.

In his 22-minute speech the PM called out the Pak government and Army for supporting terrorism and warned Islamabad "one day this will wipe (you) out". He also warned Pak - as his and other Indian governments have in the past - that the Kashmir issue cannot be viewed as a stand-alone problem.

"Terror and talks cannot happen together... terror and trade can't happen together... and terror and water cannot flow together. If we ever talk to Pakistan, it will be on terror and PoK only," he stressed.