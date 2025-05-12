The IPL 2025 restart date is out. "The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," the cricket body said in a statement. According to the earlier schedule, the final was supposed to be held on May 25. However, it will now take place over a week later, on June 3.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays.

The playoffs are scheduled as follows: Qualifier 1 - May 29; Eliminator - May 30; Qualifier 2 - June 1; Final - June 3"

"Venue details for the playoff matches will be announced at a later stage.

"The BCCI takes this opportunity to once again salute the bravery and resilience of India's armed forces, whose efforts have enabled the safe return of cricket. The Board reaffirms its commitment to national interest while ensuring the successful completion of the league."

IPL 2025 was initially suspended on Friday, May 9, following cross-border tension between India and Pakistan that saw drone and missile attacks aimed at various Indian cities from Pakistan. The tension started when the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamshala had to be called off.

However, following a mutual understanding between the governments of the two nations, BCCI and the IPL Governing Council have worked out a way to get the tournament going again.

Interestingly, in the revised schedule, the home matches of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been shifted away from Hyderabad and Chennai to Delhi. PBKS' home matches, which were to be played in Dharamshala, will now be played in Jaipur. The called off match will be replayed on Sunday, May 25.

When it comes to the playoffs, Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator were initially supposed to be held in Hyderabad with Qualifier 2 and the Final in Kolkata. However, that seemingly is at risk of being changed.

Another interesting development is that several nations will have their international fixtures starting well before May 3, which poses an interesting challenge to franchises regarding retaining their international players.

There will also be only two double-headers as per the revised schedule, taking place on the upcoming two Sundays (May 18 and May 25). The final is surprisingly on a Tuesday.