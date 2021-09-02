India fast bowler Ishant Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday. Wishes poured in from all over the world on his special day. However, the most unique greeting he received came from his former India teammate, Yuvraj Singh. The former all-rounder wished the lanky bowler on his birthday by sharing a hilarious video featuring himself on his official Instagram handle, where he's seen mimicking Ishant. "Just joking lambu! Many happy returns of the day. Lots of love and best wishes always! Hope you have a great test series," Yuvraj captioned the post, and also tagged Ishant in the video.

Watch the hilarious clip here:

In the short clip, Yuvraj was seen mimicking the right-handed bowler's voice and accent.

The video starts with Yuvraj saying that he has heard that it's Ishant's birthday, and then he extended his greetings to the cricketer, saying "Happy birthday to you brother. I hope you are well."

The video ends with Yuvraj jokingly claiming that he is not trying to mimic Ishant as his voice resembles Ishant's.

Yuvraj's video was a huge hit and soon the comments section was filled with remarks from cricket enthusiasts.

Yuvraj's former India teammate Harbhajan Singh dropped a bunch of "Face with Tears of Joy" emojis in the comment box.

Wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik also wished Ishant on his birthday.

Sharing a snap of himself with Ishant in India's Test jersey, Karthik wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to you Ishant Sharma. May you touch new heights of success every year buddy!"

Wishing a very happy birthday to you @ImIshant. May you touch new heights of success every year buddy! pic.twitter.com/SHHTlJJ6cd — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 2, 2021

Delhi Capitals also wrote a "lamba" wish for their player on his birthday.

"Haaaaaappppppppyyyyyyyyyyy Biiiiiiiiiiiiiirthdaaaaaaaaaaaaay Just a 'Lamba' wish for one of the hardest workers in the game, and a fan-favourite DC star. We wish you a great day and year ahead, Ishant Sharma," Delhi wrote on Twitter.

Haaaaaappppppppyyyyyyyyyyy Biiiiiiiiiiiiiirthdaaaaaaaaaaaaay



Just a 'Lamba' wish for one of the hardest workers in the game, and a fan-favourite DC star



We wish you a great day and year ahead, @ImIshant #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/b22y9EXc74 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 1, 2021

Ishant is part of India's squad for the ongoing five-Test series against India.