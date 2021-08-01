Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh seems to be celebrating Friendship Day by reminiscing his playing days with his close friends and colleagues. Yuvraj posted a video on his Twitter timeline showing us snippets of the fond memories he shared with his close friends and former teammates and colleagues, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and even Chris Gayle. He captioned the video, "To a lifetime of friendship", with a heart and hug emoji and the hashtag 'Happy Friendship Day'. The video begins with a quote that reads, "There are friends, there is family and then there are friends that become family."

Celebrating the occasion along with Yuvraj were cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Harbhajan.

Chahal posted a video featuring his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates Virat Kohli, and AB de Villiers. In the video, the three are seen bracing up for an ad shoot.

Chahal posted the video on his Instagram timeline along with the caption, "Happy friendship day."

Harbhajan also posted an image of a poster of the film along with the caption wishing his friends and followers a happy friendship day.

Happy friendship day to you all pic.twitter.com/d6tXPCFNpO - Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 1, 2021

Virender Sehwag posted an image of Krishna and Sudama and captioned the post, "Memories are endless, friendship is eternal. Happy #friendshipday."

Suryakumar Yadav posted an adorable friendship day post for his "best friend" on his Twitter timeline. The cricketer posted pictures with his wife Devisha Shetty along with the message, "A very happy friendship day to my best friend, the one who is always there to support me in all the good, bad and crazy."

He also posted a message for his fans adding, "Wish you all a very happy friendship day."

A very happy friendship day to my best friend, the one who is always there to support me in all the good, bad and crazy



Wish you all a very happy friendship day#FriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/PH6kL3ZUjP - Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 1, 2021

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer wished former England captain Michael Vaughan "Happy friendship day". This assumes a lot of significance, as the duo have engaged in a lot of banter on social media.

Cricketer Navdeep Saini, too, posted a message on his Twitter timeline wishing his friends and fans. He wrote, "Happy friendship day to all the fantastic people who we call friends."

Happy friendship day to all the fantastic people who we call friends! #HappyFriendshipDay - Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) August 1, 2021

Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. This time, it is being celebrated today.