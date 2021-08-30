Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated across the country with a lot of fervour and joy today. And on the occasion of Janmashtami 2021, the Indian sports fraternity, including several cricketers and Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, were at the forefront in wishing their fans. Among those who posted greetings on Twitter on Monday were star cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. "Sending my best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion, a very Happy Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna shower us all with his blessings," Raina wrote on Twitter along with a picture.

Sending my best wishes to everyone on this auspicious occasion, a very Happy Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna shower us all with his blessings! #HappyJanmashtami2021 pic.twitter.com/3SnlDD8wAs — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) August 30, 2021

Yuvraj also shared a message with his followers in Hindi on the microblogging site.

"Makhan ke katori, mishri wala thaal, barish ke khusboo, phoolon ke bauchar, mubarak ho sabko Janamashtmi ka tyohar (A bowl of butter, plate full of sweets, smell of the rain, shower of flowers, greetings to everyone on Janmashtami)," the 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer wrote on Twitter.

"Greetings to all on the joyous and sacred occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. May Shri Krishna blesses us all," tweeted former India batsman VVS Laxman.

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari

Hey Nath Narayan Vasudevaya !



Greetings to all on the joyous and sacred ocassion of Shri #KrishnaJanmashtami . May Shri Krishna bless us all. pic.twitter.com/F4DO6t3mM6 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 30, 2021

Several Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, including three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), also wished their fans on the special day.

"May there be endless partying and music note that forever cheers the #Yellove fam & all the Whistle Oodhum Kannans!," CSK wrote on Twitter along with a picture of Chennai squad in the yellow jersey.

May there be endless & that forever cheers the #Yellove fam & all the Whistle Oodhum Kannans! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/JKrLqNMmo7 — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) August 30, 2021

"May Lord Krishna bless you and your loved ones with prosperity, joy and a lot of cricket. #HappyJanmashtami from the DC Family," Delhi Capitals (DC) wrote on Twitter from their official handle.

May Lord Krishna bless you and your loved ones with prosperity, joy and a lot of cricket #HappyJanmashtami from the DC Family #YehHaiNayiDilli #Janmashtami2021 pic.twitter.com/WzbFBDFNwV — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) August 30, 2021

Sharing an animated image of Lord Krishna walking on a cricket field, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wrote, "#SRH wishes everyone a Happy Janmashtami."

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also found a unique way to wish their fans on Janmashtami on Twitter.

"Wishing everyone celebrating, a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami," RCB tweeted, with an image of a handi with a cricket bat and many red balls.

The remainder of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is slated to start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).