Sunil Narine is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to don the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jersey. Now 36, Narine has evolved from a mystery spinner into a multi-dimensional all-rounder, having helped KKR win three Indian Premier League (IPL) titles and won three Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards. However, former KKR player Manvinder Bisla - who played with him in the title-winning teams of 2012 and 2014 - has revealed that the secret to Narine's success was that he never bowled in the nets.

"He (Narine) would not bowl to batters in the nets. Firstly, he had no interest in bowling in the nets. Secondly, he did not want to be read by batters who might end up playing for another franchise a couple of years later," Bisla revealed, speaking on the 'Knuckleball by NDTV' podcast.

"When I was wicket-keeping for KKR, I had to request him to bowl 12 or 13 deliveries at me so that I could read his variations, because I was the one who had to catch them and do a stumping. If I couldn't collect it, and the ball beat both the batter and myself, it would be of no use," Bisla stated humorously.

"After he had bowled 10-12 balls, I could understand a thing (about Narine's variations)! " Bisla stated.

Narine has played a crucial role in KKR's success over the years. Having entered the IPL as a young mystery spinner who was difficult to read, he has now evolved as a powerful all-rounder who contributes in both facets of the game.

In IPL 2024, Narine won the MVP award by a distance as KKR romped to a dominant title win. Narine smashed 488 runs at a strike rate of over 180 and picked up 17 wickets at a miserly economy of 6.69.

In IPL 2025, Narine has once again showed his mettle with both bat and ball. Narine has slammed 125 runs at a strike rate of nearly 190, whilst also taking five wickets in as many games.