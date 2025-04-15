Story ProgressBack to home
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, IPL 2025: "Don't Remember..." - Shreyas Iyer's Funny Statement, PBKS Opt To Bat
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score, IPL 2025: PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat vs KKR.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2025
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 clash in Mullanpur. PBKS are aiming to bounce back to winning ways as they take on KKR in their IPL 2025 clash in Mullanpur. PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer is playing against the side he captained to the IPL title the previous year. Both the teams have 6 points each to their credit but PBKS have played 5 games while KKR have completed 6. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of PBKS vs KKR, IP 2025 match -
- 19:09 (IST)PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Here are the Playing XIs -Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra ChahalKolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy
- 19:06 (IST)PBKS vs KKR LIVE: One change for KKR!"We were looking to bowl first on this wicket. For me, toss is something you cannot control. We have a batting that can chase the target. Just one change. Nortje comes in for Moeen Ali. He has been working hard on his game and I am really looking forward to see him bowl tonight," said KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane.
- 19:05 (IST)PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Here is what Shreyas Iyer said -"We are going to bat first. Feel the wicket has been really well for the last couple of matches, the dew comes in but the outfield doesn't skid through. Don't remember the team changes, I will tell later. We need to take as many catches in the fielding and create some sort of brilliance," said Shreyas Iyer.
- 18:55 (IST)PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Have a look at squads -Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla AvinashKolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson
- 18:43 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: Changes for KKR?KKR could tinker around with their fourth overseas player yet again, with Anrich Nortje possibly coming in for Moeen Ali to suit the more pace-friendly conditions in Mullanpur. However, Moeen has been a revelation for KKR so far, with the team winning all three games in which he has played.
- 18:41 (IST)PBKS vs KKR LIVE: KKR Predicted XIHere is Kolkata Knight Riders' probable XII vs PBKS: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajnkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora.
- 18:39 (IST)PBKS vs KKR LIVE: PBKS Predicted XIHere is Punjab Kings' probable XII vs KKR: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
- 18:33 (IST)PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Big changes for PBKS?Punjab Kings pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out indefinitely, which will force them to make a change to their playing XI. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai could come back in, while Josh Inglis could be introduced with Vijaykumar Vyshak taking Lockie's spot.A direct like-for-like swap could take place if Aussie pacer Xavier Bartlett replaces Lockie.
- 18:32 (IST)PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Overseas stars in poor formBoth Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders face the hurdle of having overseas stars in indifferent form. For PBKS, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis haven't contributed heavily, while Andre Russell is yet to find form for KKR this season.
- 18:26 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: KKR's topsy-turvy formLoss, Win, Loss, Win, Loss, Win: That has been KKR's run of form in IPL 2025 so far. The men in purple have suffered big defeats against RCB and MI, but also registered record-breaking wins over SRH and CSK. They will be desperate to break this streak, and win two on the trot at last.
- 18:20 (IST)PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Speaking of run chases...Punjab Kings will be entering the game slightly bruised by the onslaught launched on them by Abhishek Sharma, as Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 246 with relative ease in their previous game. Shreyas Iyer will be hoping to put that result behind, as they aim for their fourth win of the season.
- 18:19 (IST)PBKS vs KKR LIVE: H2HKKR enjoy a big advantage when it comes to the head-to-head record against PBKS. The two sides have clashed 33 times in IPL history, with KKR winning on 21 occasions and PBKS on 12. Last season, however, Punjab chased down 262, the highest-ever in IPL history.Of course, KKR had beaten Punjab in the 2014 IPL final!
- 18:13 (IST)IPL 2025 LIVE: PBKS vs KKRKKR and PBKS sit fifth and sixth respectively in the IPL 2025 table, on 6 points each. All the teams above them are on 8 points. With a big win, it is possible for KKR to go as high as second or even top spot. A win for Punjab Kings will likely see them enter the top 4.
- 18:07 (IST)KKR vs PBKS LIVE: The Shreyas Iyer derby!It is the clash between Shreyas Iyer's two IPL teams - Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings! Now the PBKS captain, he takes on the very side whom he led to the title last year. The 30-year-old has been in magnificent form with the bat, can he step up yet again?
- 18:02 (IST)Welcome folks!Hello everyone, welcome to the blog of match number 31 of IPL 2025. Punjab Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders tonight. The match will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Stay connected for all the live updates.
